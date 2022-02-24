Breaking Down Why the Beastie Boys Might Be the Greatest Group of All Time

Murs of HipHopDX explains why he believes that the Beastie Boys were the greatest group of all time in terms of achievements, consistency, quality, and influence. He breaks down how the group started out as a punk band and as soon as they got noticed, they switched over to hip-hop long before the genre became as popular as it is today. Murs also notes how the band helped to influence a number of acts that came after them and paved the way for artists of all backgrounds to be heard.

A few weeks ago, we mentioned that the Beastie Boys were the greatest group of all time. We’re not talking about favorites – we’re talking about objective achievements, consistency, quality and overall impact on the game.

