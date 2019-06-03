Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D Discuss Their Epic 1994 Album in ‘Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication’

In the short Amazon documentary “Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication”, the legendary Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Mike Diamond) fondly recall the history of the Beastie Boys.
This conversation includes their humble beginnings in Brooklyn, their move to California, their skyrocketing fame, their commercial flops, the 25th anniversary of their iconic Ill Communication album and their respect for their late bandmember MCA (Adam Yauch).
‘Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication’ features Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz diving deep into the making of the band’s epic 1994 album – and, arguably, one of their high points as artists and generational touchstones. The 15-minute documentary tracks the Beastie Boys’ rejuvenation in the years after the release of 1989’s Paul’s Boutique – now considered a masterpiece but at the time a commercial flop – first with 1992’s Check Your Head and ultimately with Ill Communication, which produced the epic single and music video “Sabotage” and returned them to playing arenas.
