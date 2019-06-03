Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D Discuss Their Epic 1994 Album in ‘Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication’

In the short Amazon documentary “Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication”, the legendary Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Mike Diamond) fondly recall the history of the Beastie Boys.

This conversation includes their humble beginnings in Brooklyn, their move to California, their skyrocketing fame, their commercial flops, the 25th anniversary of their iconic Ill Communication album and their respect for their late bandmember MCA (Adam Yauch).