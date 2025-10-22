Bearded Dragon Loves to Try New Foods With His Human Except When It Comes to Spinach

A funny little bearded dragon named Lenny loves to eat with his human Emily, however he draws the line when it comes to spinach or other leafy greens, although kale is an exception. Lenny also has a remarkable talent for sniffing out food, even when it isn’t for him.

I found that he was obsessed with food. I started researching different foods that he could eat … It became this thing where we just started trying different foods together. He has figured out the sounds of dishes. So if he hears like a fork clink against the bowl or a plate, he’s just coming straight at you.

Eating From Lenny’s Point of View