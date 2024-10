Black Bear Steals a Halloween Pumpkin From a Front Porch in Connecticut

A black bear crawled onto a front porch in Connecticut to check out a Halloween pumpkin that was left outside. The ursine visitor sniffed the orange gourd for a bit and then took off with it, just like a furry porch pirate. Luckily, the homeowner had a Nest camera, which captured the entire incident.

