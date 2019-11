While staying in the mountains of Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border, traveller Adam Armstrong captured amusing footage of a curious bear opening the door to Armstrong’s unlocked minivan in the driveway. Once the door was open, the bear climb right into the back seat. The bear remained inside for a bit, but then left without a trace.

