Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Bear Hidden in the Toblerone Chocolate Logo

by at on

Toblerone

On December 26, 2018, Stephanie in Edmonton, Canada was completely caught off guard when her young son asked her about the bear in the logo of the Toblerone bar he was eating. Stephanie’s response was “What bear?”. Don’t worry Stephanie, you’re not alone!

Stephanie points out that Toblerone is made in Bern, Switzerland, which is known as the “City of Bears”.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP