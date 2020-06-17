A Family of Bears Gleefully Enjoy Themselves on a Children’s Playground Set in a North Carolina Backyard

A resident in Asheville, North Carolina captured absolutely adorable footage of a mama bear and three cubs as they enjoyed themselves on the backyard playground set on a sunny day. The mother mostly stayed in the background as the little ones gleefully cavorted about, exploring every inch of the set. The resident was quite amused by the sight.

This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter.

At one point, all three cubs climbed up the slide and then adorably tumbled all the way back down.