‘Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are’ T-Shirt

“Every day, you get to choose who you’re going to be. We think the best choice is to be the person your dog thinks you are: kind, loving, caring, compassionate.”

Actor Wil Wheaton (The Big Bang Theory, Star Trek: The Next Generation) and his wife Anne Wheaton have created “Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are”, a really wonderful t-shirt printed by Cotton Bureau that carries a really inspiring message. The theme for the shirt came to Anne out of the blue.

A little over a week ago, I had this idea for a t-shirt design (which is so weird because I have never done that before. Hooray for trying new things!) that I wanted to make to sell as a fundraiser for a charity. It’s meant to convey kindness and compassion, reaching out to others to others in need (something our world so desperately needs right now) and doing it all with one of my favorite things; DOGS.

Money from the t-shirt sales will go to benefit the Wheaton’s team for the Wiggle Waggle Walk hosted by the Pasadena Humane Society, where the Wheatons adopted their dogs Seamus and Marlowe.

We’re selling these T-shirts through my Cotton Bureau thing to raise money for our Wiggle Waggle Walk team. 100% of the profits from this sale will be donated to PHS, so they can continue to help animals find their forever homes.

Here’s footage from the 2012 Wiggle Waggle walk as seen from Marlowe’s point of view.