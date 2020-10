Retailer Mantrap 1989 by Heathyr Lawrence has created a wonderfully bewitching bat face mask that can be worn as part of a costume for Halloween or every day as a protective barrier between yourself and others. The mask is made of completely natural fibers and coordinates with a wide variety of outfits.

The HL for Mantrap Edition Bat Mask is handsewn from 100% Cotton Sheeting, a tightly woven natural fiber. The four-panel construction allows for a more flattering and better fit.

via Das Kraftfuttermischwerk