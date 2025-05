A Delightful Bassoon Quartet Cover of the Sabrina Carpenter Song ‘Espresso’

The Breaking Winds quartet, who “are serious about fun music”, performed a delightful cover of the Sabrina Carpenter song “Espresso” on bassoons. While this particular instrument seems a bit unlikely for this breathy type of song, the combination actually works quite well.

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter arranged for The BWBQ by Kara LaMoure.

The Original Version of “Espresso”

Other Bassoon Quartet Covers