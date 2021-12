Bassist Turns Into Santa While Playing 12 Increasingly Difficult Renditions of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’

Incredibly talented musician Charles Berthoud performed the classic song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” on bass at 12 increasingly difficult levels. As he played, he slowly turned into Santa Claus with each day of the song. On the 12th day, Berthoud was sporting a full Santa Claus outfit complete with a long beard, white gloves, and round glasses.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you all