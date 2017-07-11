A Tiny Bassett Hound Puppy Falls Over Backwards While Trying to Jump Onto the Sofa

In 2015, a teeny tiny basset hound puppy named Mirtilla who lives with Georgia Fellici did her very best to jump onto the ottoman next to the sofa without any help. During one of her valiant attempts, Mirtilla overreached, lost her footing and fell completely backwards onto the floor. Luckily, she was unharmed and very happy to try again.

Mirtilla Bassethound puppy falls as she tries to climb on the couch.

Mirtilla has grown a great deal since that day in 2015. Here she is in 2017.

via WeRateDogs