A Competitive Rob Scallon and a Silent Davie504 Face Off in Separate Battles of Bass and Guitar

The very creative (and competitive) Rob Scallon and a silent, laid back Davie504 took turns on both the bass and the guitar while facing off against each other. At first Scallon played Davie’s signature bass and Davie played Scallon’s signature guitar. Then they reversed, each playing his own signature instrument. The combined efforts of these two very talented musicians was amazing, despite the personality difference.
See you tomorrow…. @RobScallon pic.twitter.com/M8gcUDcIwB
— Davie504 (@Davie504bass) April 8, 2018
You’re going down @Davie504bass!!!!! https://t.co/nhuGpV1xBN pic.twitter.com/Y4qzmHHaFE
— Rob Scallon (@RobScallon) April 9, 2018