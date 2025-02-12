Blind Paralympic Athlete Fully Experiences Basketball Game in Real Time Using a OneCourt Tactile Device

Blind Paralympic athlete Anthony Ferraro showed how he was able to fully experience a Portland Trail Blazers basketball game using the OneCourt tactile device. This particular device allows blind and low vision fans to follow the game along, using built-in haptic and audio features to provide changes in real time.

I had the joy of welcoming accessibility to the NBA on a new level. Ticketmaster Partner The Portland Trail Blazers teamed up with OneCourt and Ticketmaster to bring a tactile device that uses real time data to allow blind and low vision people to feel the game through their fingertips.

The company further explains the features of the device and the mission that drives the team.

Transforming gameplay into trackable vibrations, so fans with visual disabilities can watch the game with their fingertips. …Grounded by lived experiences with visual disability and united by a love for sport, we are committed to driving sustained and widespread impact. Today, almost three years from inception, we’re welcoming a new era for accessible entertainment.

There’s Also Baseball Version of OneCourt

Thanks Chip Beale!