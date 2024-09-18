The Special Rubbing Mud From New Jersey That’s Applied to All Regulation Baseballs Before a Game

Fact-focused newsletter 1440 shared information about the specific rules applied to regulation baseballs, the lifespan of a baseball, and how the special Lena Blackburne Baseball Rubbing Mud from the Delaware River shore in New Jersey is used to prepare each ball for any given game in the United States.

Major league rules require every ball to be made to precise specifications. …Every ballpark contains a tub of Lena Blackburne mud applied to each ball to give it a uniform grip. The famous mud is pulled from a special spot of the Delaware River shore in New Jersey for its excellent ratio of silt and dirt.

Magic Baseball Rubbing Mud

How Baseballs, Bats, and Gloves Are Made