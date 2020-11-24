A Nostalgic Look at Bart Simpson’s Chalkboard Gags

Looper takes a rather nostalgic look at some of Bart Simpson‘s cleverest chalkboard gags that occurred throughout the series, noting that there was always a story to go with the gag.

For example, when Lisa Simpson ascends to the Presidency, she states that she inherited “quite a budget crunch” from her predecessor. This was an odd prediction made by The Simpsons that proved itself to be true and after the 2016 election, the chalkboard gag read “Being Right Sucks”. The multitude of previous and future gags reflected similar stories, jokes, and commentary throughout the years