A Clever Truck Attachment That Safely Moves Traffic Barrels From One Side of the Lane to the Other

The Barrel Mover 5000 is a very cleverly designed truck attachment that allows workers to safely move traffic barrels from one side of the late to the other from the safety of the vehicle. It also saves time and money. These factors are particularly important for construction projects on busy roads and with alternating roadway dividers.

Construction workers involved in setting up or removing lane closures are increasingly faced with distracted motorists. Daily news reports of automobile accidents involving drug/alcohol or cell phone distractions put everyone at risk. …Now you can set up or remove a lane closure from the safety of a truck, keeping employees away from moving traffic.

