A Mournful Bardcore Cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’

Bardcore musician Hildegard von Blingin’ performed a mournfully melodic rendition of the iconic Nine Inch Nails song “Hurt” and its famous cover by Johnny Cash. The lyrics were reworked a bit to make them apply best to the Medieval period, but the song remained true to its original emotive theme.

I’m throwing my hat in the ring with a somewhat unusual take on the theme, but had to stop myself from bawling while recording even with the altered lyrics. Some of the words resisted change of any kind. No matter the context, this song gets you right in the human frailty.