Barcelona Archi’llusion, A Whimsical Short Film That Rearranges the Skyline of the Spanish City

The prolific French filmmaker Max Contour of Menilmonde created “Barcelona Archi’llusion”, a whimsical video in which he redrew and rearranged the city skyline of the Spanish city according to where he wanted the buildings to be. This was accomplished with a skillful use of photoshop, which Contour details on a webpage dedicated to this project.

For most shots, I erase the buildings, then I isolate them in Photoshop to give them the comic-cartoon appearance. I then glue together on the image where the building was removed. …Once the Photoshop treatment carried out with drawing and cutting of buildings, begins the assembly phase on the timeline of the editing software. The secret is just a wise assembly of layers and animation.

