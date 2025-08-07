Bartender Uses a Sword Like a Samurai to Cut Ice and Sets Bar on Fire to Make Unique Cocktails

Yuzo Komai, the award-winning owner of Bar Centifolia in the Minato City neighborhood of Tokyo, moves gracefully behind the bar, carving ice with a sword like a Samurai, using nitrogen to chill things down, and setting the bar on fire for a dramatic presentation of incredibly unique cocktails. His dramatic style has made him known around the world.

A bartender who is attracting attention from all over the world

via Everlasting Blort