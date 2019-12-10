Banksy Installs Two Stenciled Reindeer Next to a Birmingham Bench to Raise Homelessness Awareness

In the spirit of the holiday season, the mysterious Banksy stenciled a couple of white reindeer directly next to a bench in Birmingham, England, so it appeared like they were attached. The reindeer look like they’re ready to take flight and bring both the bench and Ryan, the sleeping man along for the ride. While they all remained on terra firma, the reindeer proved to help out Ryan with the generosity of strangers.

God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter – without him ever asking for anything.

The artist stated that this installation was to bring awareness to the homelessness issue that has been growing around the area.