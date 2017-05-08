Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Banana Phone, A Banana Shaped Mobile Bluetooth Handset That Connects to Your Smartphone

by at on

Brian Brunsing, Charlie Katrycz, and Max Brown have created the Banana Phone, a banana shaped mobile Bluetooth handset that wirelessly connects to your smartphone. The Banana Phone is available to purchase from their Indiegogo campaign with 1% of all sales going to help Gearing Up for Gorillas (G4G), a UK charity that focuses on the conservation of the rare mountain gorillas. Their vision is to “talk more, smile more, and save gorillas.”

Banana Phone is a banana-shaped, Bluetooth®-enabled, mobile handset that connects to your smartphone: interact with your voice assistant (Siri & Google Assistant) and talk to your friends on a banana! We’re taking a bite out of the Apple accessory ecosystem one Banana at a time.

Banana Phone

Banana Phone

Banana Phone

via swissmiss

Advertisements

More posts about: Food, Gear, Mobile


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.