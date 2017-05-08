Banana Phone, A Banana Shaped Mobile Bluetooth Handset That Connects to Your Smartphone

Brian Brunsing, Charlie Katrycz, and Max Brown have created the Banana Phone, a banana shaped mobile Bluetooth handset that wirelessly connects to your smartphone. The Banana Phone is available to purchase from their Indiegogo campaign with 1% of all sales going to help Gearing Up for Gorillas (G4G), a UK charity that focuses on the conservation of the rare mountain gorillas. Their vision is to “talk more, smile more, and save gorillas.”

Banana Phone is a banana-shaped, Bluetooth®-enabled, mobile handset that connects to your smartphone: interact with your voice assistant (Siri & Google Assistant) and talk to your friends on a banana! We’re taking a bite out of the Apple accessory ecosystem one Banana at a time.

A post shared by Banana Phone LLC (@bananaphone.io) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

A post shared by Banana Phone LLC (@bananaphone.io) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

via swissmiss