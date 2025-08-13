Musicians Play Magnetic Reel-to-Reel Tape With Bamboo Bows To Create a Disarmingly Danceable Beat

The talented musicians of Open Reel Ensemble used bamboo bows to stretch magnetic reel-to-reel tape at different lengths and speeds to create a truly disarmingly danceable beat. They call this instrument the “JIGAKKYU”.

This is a trio performance on the “JIGAKKYU,” a traditional folk instrument made by stretching magnetic tape across bamboo. ..Magnetic Tape x Bamboo x Effects = Magnetic Bowing Sound!!!

