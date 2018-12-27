Laughing Squid

Baltimore Rapper Does a Pitch Perfect Siri Impression

Baltimore rapper and music producer Hazmatcaz is also a talented impressionist, particularly when it comes to automated voices. One such voice is that of Siri, the very accommodating Apple voice assistant, which Caz vehemently assures is 100% real.

for everyone saying that i’m faking the siri you hear in the background is me being previously recorded on someone else’s phone and my friend asked me to do it again. i’ve always has a good speaking voice it just came naturally to me one day and i’ve been doing it ever since.

