Man Dressed As a Ballot Box Performs Election Themed Stand Up Comedy on the New York City Subway

Comedian Marcus Monroe hilariously dressed up as a ballot box and performed election-themed standup comedy on a moving subway train in New York City. Like most subway performers, Monroe attracted quite a bit of attention for his costume at first but found it a bit difficult to draw riders away from their devices. That being said, his routines were quite amusing, if not slightly bawdy at times.

Ballot Box has a poll party on the NYC subway.