Balloonfest, The Tragic Day in 1986 When 1.5 Million Balloons Were Launched Too Early in Cleveland, Ohio

“Balloonfest” is a short documentary by filmmaker Nathan Truesdell that tells the story of the day in 1986 when the United Way of Cleveland, Ohio set out to break the world record for most balloons launched in a single day. Because of weather conditions, the 1.5 million balloons were launched earlier than planned, with most of them landing sooner than expected onto nearby Lake Erie. The presence of these colorful balloons on the water tragically impeded the efforts of the Coast Guard who were searching for two fishermen who had disappeared from their boat during the subsequent storm.

