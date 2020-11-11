Former Ballerina With Alzheimer’s Remembers Ballet Routine When She Hears the Music From ‘Swan Lake’

Former prima ballerina Marta C. González Saldaña remarkably remembered a ballet routine she played over 60 years ago as soon as she heard the music from “Swan Lake”. Saldaña was being treated for Alzheimer’s at a clinic in Valencia, Spain when her movement therapist from Asociación Música para Despertar gave her headphones that were playing the soundtrack. As soon the music hit Saldaña’s ears, she began moving her arms to the music as if she were dancing upon the stage once again.

(translated) One of the most impressive moments we have experienced since Música para Despertar. Being able to listen to this immense work of art with a person who danced it and was a fundamental part of its history. The power of music is immeasurable.

Sadly, Saldaña passed away shortly after this touching moment in 2019.

While the video states that Saldaña was a dancer in the New York City Ballet, her name was not recognized. Dance critic Alastair Macaulay has chased the story in order to find out where and when this beautiful woman danced.

via My Modern Met