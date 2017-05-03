Balancing Artist Rocky Byun Opens Up About His Very Focused Creative Process

Great Big Story visited with the very talented Korean balancing artist Rocky Byun. Speaking opening Byun talked about his process, how he began balancing items, his need for absolute focus and his fondness for achieving the impossible.

Artist Rocky Byun can find the balance point in anything: rocks, furniture, even motorcycles. As a balance artist based in Tancheon, South Korea, he creates magnificent sculptures that appear to defy gravity. With his deep understanding of physics and a zen-like approach to his work, Byun has found balance in his art and in life.