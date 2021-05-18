Enterprising Man Bakes Delicious Pizzas in the Smoldering Lava of the Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala

David Garcia, an enterprising man in southern Guatemala, decided to make use of the ongoing eruptions from the very active Pacaya Volcano by starting an onsite pizza business. He aptly named it Pizza Pacaya and prepares a wide variety of delicious pies that are all baked in the flowing lava on smoldering rocks. Garcia also offers several pasta dishes that are also baked the same way.

via Born in Space