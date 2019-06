In a culinary stop-motion animated short by filmmaker Omozoc (previously), a person calmly cracks a stone like an egg, mixes up rock batter and bakes a cake. The cake is then expertly frosted with white stones and decorated with strawberry-shaped red rocks. Like other videos by Omozoc, this film was achieved with 1960 photos, without the use of CGI or Photoshop.

I made sweets with real stone.