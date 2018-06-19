New York City maker Becky Stern is back and this time she has built a simple wobbling robot, based on her friend Randy Sarafan’s wobbler bot design, and placed it inside of a loaf of French bread. Stern made her unique robot for NYC Resistor‘s Interactive Show on June 16th, 2018.
