Bacon, Egg and Cheese on an Everything Beagle

by on

For the 21st Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn, Sarah Rogers, Director of Photography for The Daily Beast, dressed her beloved rescue dog Mikey in an absolutely adorable (and extremely un-kosher) costume that consisted of bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel, thus making Mikey an “everything beagle”. Rogers made the costume herself, although Mikey was a little reticent about actually wearing it.





