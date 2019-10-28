He’s a bacon egg and cheese on an everything BEAGLE pic.twitter.com/uqTFEw3hU0
— Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) October 26, 2019
For the 21st Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn, Sarah Rogers, Director of Photography for The Daily Beast, dressed her beloved rescue dog Mikey in an absolutely adorable (and extremely un-kosher) costume that consisted of bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel, thus making Mikey an “everything beagle”. Rogers made the costume herself, although Mikey was a little reticent about actually wearing it.
Yes I made this costume. Mikey looks pissed in the first but is honestly indifferent ? pic.twitter.com/gpLRKqqYGm
— Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) October 26, 2019
It’s mostly felt! Here are my very scientific blueprints pic.twitter.com/ZPxxUzQ2JU
— Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) October 26, 2019