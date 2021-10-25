Tour of a Customized ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean

Scott Schiller, a self-described “software and hardware tinkerer” and longtime friend of Laughing Squid, provided a tour of his amazing, customized DeLorean, which was modified to match the iconic vehicle from Back to the Future.

The tour was particularly special because this was the first time that Schiller had seen it in its completed form. According to Schiller, the build took 15 months to created replicas of all Doc’s inventive contraptions.

There’s a brief demo of the time circuits, flux capacitor etc., starting the engine (audio is pretty muddled,) and parking after getting gas – all for the first time. This vehicle also has the plutonium chamber, and there are lots of other interesting details. I plan to do some more video about this Time Machine replica, of course, “in the future.” ;)

Schiller stated that he looks at his custom vehicle not only as his own personal dream car but as a fun way to entertain others while he’s driving.

This is a personal dream car, and I also hope to bring some surprise, joy, and delight to people who see it in person. So far, it’s been a hit. I like to think of it as bringing a theme park attraction to people, but in the context of where it truly belongs: on the road, and driving around!.

“What you got under here?”

“No, don't touch that! Some new specialized weather sensing equipment!” ?? pic.twitter.com/a2adrfKFFJ — Scott Schiller (@schill) October 21, 2021

"Delivery day," first time seeing the car for myself. I'm still learning! ?https://t.co/7hhDOcf81T — Scott Schiller (@schill) October 22, 2021