Pianist Plays Bach’s ‘2 Part Invention’ on Bottle Organ

Lord Vinheteiro, the very talented musician who usually plays piano, performed the two separate tracks of the classical Bach piece “2 Part Invention” on a homemade bottle organ. The use of clever editing made it appear as if he magically moved from one bottle to the other without taking a single breath.

I played Bach’s 2 part invention on a bottle organ.