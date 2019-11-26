How to Make an Adorable Baby Yoda Cake

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes (previously) in Austin, Texas demonstrated how to capture the incredible cuteness of Baby Yoda (previously), the incredibly popular character from The Mandelorian, in a tasty modeled baked good.
The only difficult part for Natalie was cutting the finished cake.
I don’t want to do it I don’t want to cut this one. It’s usually …my favorite part is cutting the cake but for this cake it’s so adorable that I’m having a really hard time. All right let’s cut it. We’re gonna do it.
Eat you I will.
Baby Yoda cake! Outside layer is sculpted in modeling chocolate with gelatin eyes ? Cute overload!! Watch how it was made at https://t.co/GYvP0Fsez1 pic.twitter.com/2SWyeZ1aUG
— Sideserf Cakes (@SideserfCakes) November 25, 2019