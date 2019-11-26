Laughing Squid

How to Make an Adorable Baby Yoda Cake

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes (previously) in Austin, Texas demonstrated how to capture the incredible cuteness of Baby Yoda (previously), the incredibly popular character from The Mandelorian, in a tasty modeled baked good.

The only difficult part for Natalie was cutting the finished cake.

I don’t want to do it I don’t want to cut this one. It’s usually …my favorite part is cutting the cake but for this cake it’s so adorable that I’m having a really hard time. All right let’s cut it. We’re gonna do it.
Eat you I will.

