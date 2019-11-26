How to Make an Adorable Baby Yoda Cake

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes (previously) in Austin, Texas demonstrated how to capture the incredible cuteness of Baby Yoda (previously), the incredibly popular character from The Mandelorian, in a tasty modeled baked good.

The only difficult part for Natalie was cutting the finished cake.

I don’t want to do it I don’t want to cut this one. It’s usually …my favorite part is cutting the cake but for this cake it’s so adorable that I’m having a really hard time. All right let’s cut it. We’re gonna do it.

Eat you I will.