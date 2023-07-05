Two Tiny Baby Stoats Meet For the First Time

Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller found a tiny abandoned baby stoat (short-tailed weasel) he named Whisper and kindly hand-reared her in preparation for release back into the wild. Before this occurred, however, Fuller adopted a second female baby stoat named Stuart, who was the same age as Whisper, and introduced the two.

At less than 4 weeks old, Whisper was abandoned by her mom. Robert cared for her around the clock, but what she really needed was a friend like her. Then another baby stoat named Stuart came along.

Since they got along famously from the start, Fuller moved them from their smaller enclosure to a much bigger one. When he felt the pair was ready, he released them into his yard and into the outside world.

Whisper and Stuart, the two tiny stoat kits I cared for this year, are now running free. …you can follow the full story of their journey to freedom in one sitting.

Here’s the full story of Whisper and Stuart.

Fuller is regularly finding stoats near his Thixendale farm in North Yorkshire, England.

via Miss Cellania