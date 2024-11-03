Orphaned Baby Squirrel Adopts a Loving Human Family

A tiny orphaned baby squirrel found for himself a loving human family that would take care of him and spoil him for the rest of his life.

Lonely squirrel adopts a human family

It all started the day that his human Ausha Jen found him next to her car. She checked to see if he had any family nearby. When she didn’t see any took the him home and named him named Gillraj. At first they were concerned caring for a baby squirrel.

Once he came home he just melted all of our hearts and just made his way into the family We were kind of little anxious how we will be able to keep him you know warm how to give them all the care that he needs at a tender age so we started researching it.

After he got a clean bill of health, Gillraj became a member of the family for good.

It might sound a little weird but I would say he’s my soul. When things don’t go your way, you tend to get a little bit negative towards yourself. He comes in he just snuggles he just shows you that it’s going to be okay. One lifetime is not enough, not even close to enough, for him being with me.