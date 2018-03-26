Laughing Squid

A Tiny Baby Skunk Adorably Chases After a Fast Moving Remote Controlled Version of Himself

Baby Skunk Mechanical Skunk

In August 2017, a tiny baby skunk in Silver City, New Mexico adorably chased after an even tinier remote control version of himself back and forth across the wooden floors of the living room. The little skunk finally caught up with his mechanical doppelgänger underneath the legs of his rather amused human.

We have tons of dog and cat toys and we dug out this skunk kind of toy.. He follows it a bit but he’s too young to really play with it. This was a month ago and he can manhandle that little skunk now.

