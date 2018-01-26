A Lively Baby Rhinoceros Gleefully Splashes and Rolls Around in the Shower All by Himself

Seen here on January 14th, at 11 days old, was the first time we saw him frolicking, jumping, rolling on his side and tummy, and thoroughly enjoying himself under the water spray.

A tiny baby greater one-horned rhinoceros who was born on January 4, 2018 at the Toronto Zoo gleefully splashed around in the very first shower he took all by himself .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!