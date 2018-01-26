Laughing Squid

A Lively Baby Rhinoceros Gleefully Splashes and Rolls Around in the Shower All by Himself

Baby Rhino Rolling Around in Shower

A tiny baby greater one-horned rhinoceros who was born on January 4, 2018 at the Toronto Zoo gleefully splashed around in the very first shower he took all by himself.

Seen here on January 14th, at 11 days old, was the first time we saw him frolicking, jumping, rolling on his side and tummy, and thoroughly enjoying himself under the water spray.

Presenting the first Zoo baby of 2018 ??. We are excited to announce that Ashakiran, a 13-year-old female greater one-horned rhino, gave birth to a male calf on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 11:04 am. . A greater one-horned rhino’s gestation lasts 425 – 496 days (approximately 16 months). Ashakiran, affectionately known to her keepers as "Asha", was moved from public viewing into a maternity area mid-December where video cameras were set in place for Wildlife Care staff to monitor her closely. While the calf appears healthy and feeding well, the first thirty days will be critical for both mom and calf. This is the second calf for Asha and father Vishnu. . Watch below to see him nursing from mom, Asha.  #RhinoDiaries #savingspecies

