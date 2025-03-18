Baby Rhino Adorably Mimics Their Momma

A baby rhino in Nepal followed their momma closely and mimicked everything she did. According to Doma Paudel, Nepal’s first female nature guide, this is quite normal as rhinoceros calves stick close to their mothers for their first three years. And momma does everything she can to keep her baby safe.

It’s so beautiful to see them together. What momma’s doing, baby’s also doing same. The baby rhino will stay up to three years together with mother. …Her ears using as antennae for listening for danger in the jungle Like all the mothers in the world, she’s also protecting her baby too.

Despite a tragedy involving one of these beautiful creatures, Doma remains steadfast in her belief that “there would be no human without wildlife, and no wildlife without human”.

The tragic loss of her mother to a rhino attack hasn’t stopped Doma Paudel from her fearless conservation efforts. Instead, it inspired her to become Nepal’s first female nature guide and to fight to save Nepalese rhinos from near extinction, double Nepal’s tiger population, and teach Nepalese communities how to compassionately coexist with wildlife.

Rhino Battle

PBS Series ‘In Her Nature’

These incredible scenes are part of the PBS digital series “In Her Nature”.