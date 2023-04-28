Baby Rhino Enjoys a Good Brushing With a Broom

An adorable southern white rhino calf named Edward stood beside his watchful mother at the San Diego Zoo in December 2019 while his keeper Marco Zeno gave him good brushing with a clean broom with a red handle. According to Zeno, Edward really enjoyed this interaction.

Baby rhinos love to be brushed.

Have you brushed your rhino today? ?: Keeper Marco pic.twitter.com/t42cdoapr5 — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) December 10, 2019

Moyo, the adorable calf who began charging before his horn grew in, also enjoyed being scratched with a (clean) toilet wand at just four days old.

A male black rhinoceros calf was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on May 17, 2017. This video is at 4 days old, plus a clip from his first few moments after birth.

via Miss Cellania