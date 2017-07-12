Laughing Squid

Baby Otters Swarm a Smiling Woman In a Pool

While going for a swim at Nurture by Nature in the hills of Southern California, a smiling woman (perhaps an employee?) was swarmed by a litter of Asian small-clawed baby otters who were just learning how to swim. The pups had been born at the Center and were still seemingly unsure of themselves judging by the way they clung onto her folded arms.

After we were done with filming, I wanted to try out a new GoPro that we had just gotten. So we spent some more time in the pool with me filming with the baby otters. These are Asian Small-Clawed Otters born here and we were just starting swimming lessons with them. They’re funny and adorable to watch and spend time with.

