A Handy Baby Mop Onesie That Helps Clean the Floor

Online retailer Better Than Pants has created the Baby Mop, a rather amusing onesie equiped with strategically placed absorbent ropy pads that clean the floors when worn by an endlessly roaming toddler. It’s never too early to teach a kid the value of an honest day’s work, particularly when it’s so effortless to accomplish.

Teach your baby a strong work ethic early on in their life.

Your baby will learn not to drop and waste food.

Baby will get a nice workout, burn off energy, and do muscle toning. And sleep better too!

Not having to clean your floors saves you time so you can spend it doing things you enjoy.

Save lots of money on house cleaning costs.

via Sad and Useless