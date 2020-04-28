Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Handy Baby Mop Onesie That Helps Clean the Floor

by on

Baby Mop Mopping

Online retailer Better Than Pants has created the Baby Mop, a rather amusing onesie equiped with strategically placed absorbent ropy pads that clean the floors when worn by an endlessly roaming toddler. It’s never too early to teach a kid the value of an honest day’s work, particularly when it’s so effortless to accomplish.

  • Teach your baby a strong work ethic early on in their life.
  • Your baby will learn not to drop and waste food.
  • Baby will get a nice workout, burn off energy, and do muscle toning. And sleep better too!
  • Not having to clean your floors saves you time so you can spend it doing things you enjoy.
  • Save lots of money on house cleaning costs.

via Sad and Useless


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved