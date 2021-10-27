Tiny Baby Monkey Becomes Fast Friends With a Piglet

A tiny rescued baby monkey named Bibi, who lives at Animal’s Home in Indonesia went into her playroom and found a little pink piglet inside. At first, Bibi was unsure of this new animal, but as she got closer, she became enamored with her visitor, becoming fast friends indeed.

Bibi sniffed out the piglet, then began petting and hugging her new friend. After a bit, Bibi ran across the room, grabbed a head of cabbage, and brought it over to share. The pair enjoyed a short meal together and promptly fell asleep, with little Bibi on top.

BiBi’s cute reaction when she first see a piglet

Bibi is a lover of all animals with whom she comes in contact.