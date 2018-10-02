Laughing Squid

Adorable Footage of Baby Meerkats Frolicking About

Baby Meerkat

Just one month after their birth, five tiny little baby meerkats at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh New South Wales, Australia, took their first frolicking steps outside of their nest in their quest to discover the world outside. Despite the fact that the little ones were feeling a bit independent, they never ventured too far from the safety of mom.

Our meerkats had five of the most adorable and cutest babies ever. Now just over a month of age, they are just starting to venture out of the nest box and explore the outside world.

Meerkat Babies and Mom



