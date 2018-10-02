Adorable Footage of Baby Meerkats Frolicking About

Just one month after their birth, five tiny little baby meerkats at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh New South Wales, Australia, took their first frolicking steps outside of their nest in their quest to discover the world outside. Despite the fact that the little ones were feeling a bit independent, they never ventured too far from the safety of mom.

