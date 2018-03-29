Laughing Squid

Teeny Tiny Baby Meerkats Take Their Very First Steps Away From the Safety of Their Parent’s Nest

Meerkat First Steps

Four tiny little meerkat babies at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh, New South Wales, adorably attempted to take their very first steps away from the safety of their parent’s nest, but the repeated effort tired them out. After a good rest, the little ones tried again and successfully walked over to a familiar pair of human hands that rewarded them with lots of cuddles.

We managed the capture their first steps outside of the nest box, first ever time standing up ‘in the sentry position’ and the first ever time they tasted solid food. Even a pea was too big to fit in their mouths they are so tiny.

Sentry Position

