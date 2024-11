Baby Laughs Hysterically at the Sound of Packing Tape Being Unspooled

Writer Lance Marwood of V13 Promotions found out that the unmistakable sound of packing tape being unspooled sent his baby boy into absolute hysterics, so he kept on doing it. The sound of the little boy’s laughter is absolutely contagious according to his father.

via Neatorama