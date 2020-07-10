Adorable Baby Bubbles With Buoyant Laughter as Her Mother Repeatedly Tries to Bounce a Ball on a Spoon

A baby girl bubbled up with wonderfully buoyant laughter as she watched her mother repeatedly tried to bounce a green plastic ball with a wooden spoon as they both sat on the kitchen floor in their Manchester, UK home. As each attempt was made, the infant’s laughter grew adorably louder and more contagious than before.
The proud mom was filming this send to her own mother who lives far away.
We were playing in the kitchen and I thought I would film my baby laugh at me trying to balance the ball. I usually send baby videos to my mom who lives across the continent, so this is our sole method of staying in touch.