Orphaned Baby Kangaroo Sets Her Feet on Outside Ground for the Very First Time

Chris ‘Brolga’ Barnes of Kangaroo Dundee and The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia, shared adorable footage of a tiny orphaned joey named Lara who set her feet on the outside ground for the very first time. Her touching ground only lasted a couple of seconds but it was a great leap for the baby ‘roo.

We are very excited to show you Lara’s first time on the ground outside!

Lara Is Also Happy to Stay Inside For Now

