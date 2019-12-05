Playing a Creepy Baby Head Theremin

Musician cubitsocks gave a rather ominous performance on a really creepy theremin made from a baby doll’s head. The baby’s head controls light input and frequency. It also provides a definitive stage presence for the performer.
Photocell on the back of Baby’s head controls light input and frequency. Low light = low tone; high light = high tone. A separate tone control knob can also be used… I used a BP355 bass effects pedal set on VIBES to add a bit of texture. …I received this as a gift.
via Neatorama