Playing a Creepy Baby Head Theremin

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Musician cubitsocks gave a rather ominous performance on a really creepy theremin made from a baby doll’s head. The baby’s head controls light input and frequency. It also provides a definitive stage presence for the performer.

Photocell on the back of Baby’s head controls light input and frequency. Low light = low tone; high light = high tone. A separate tone control knob can also be used… I used a BP355 bass effects pedal set on VIBES to add a bit of texture. …I received this as a gift.

via Neatorama